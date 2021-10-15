Mediclinic bounces back to pre-Covid-19 level revenue in SA
Revenue in SA has risen more than 9% in SA from prepandemic levels, with the hospital group encouraged by a return of nonelective surgeries
15 October 2021 - 10:14
SA’s most valuable hospital operator, Mediclinic, says all three of its divisions are now bringing in more revenue than before Covid-19, with an encouraging recovery for nonelective surgeries in SA as the third Covid-19 wave fades.
The group, valued at R46.2bn on the JSE, operates in Switzerland, the Middle East and SA, and like other hospital operators has been battered by the pandemic, which resulted in additional staff and equipment costs, while nonurgent medical procedures were put off...
