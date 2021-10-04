Ascendis shareholders overwhelmingly approve restructuring

Shareholders of embattled Ascendis Health have overwhelmingly approved a restructuring deal that will leave it a solely SA player and could see it soon delist from the JSE.

Just more than 98% of shareholders approved a restructuring transaction that will now kick off a process of management engaging with potential investors about remaining assets, seeking to unlock value from a group that has seen its shares lose 92% of their value over the past three years.

These remaining assets, with turnover of R2bn, will be left after the group hands over and sells assets bringing in R6.2bn, in exchange for the extinguishing of €429m (R7.5bn) in debt, leaving it with €15m in borrowings, but also new facilities.

Ascendis, valued at R323m on the JSE, has been choking on a debt pile that stood at a net R6.7bn at the end of June, racked up during an acquisition spree that netted its crown jewel, Cyprus-based pharmaceutical maker Remedica, which remains highly profitable, but ultimately threatened its very survival.

As part of a restructuring exercise undertaken in 2020 to buy time to sell assets, Ascendis’s agreement with lenders included a high-risk loan structure that allows borrowers to pay interest with additional debt.

Finance costs alone totalled R1.1bn in the group’s year to end-June, when Ascendis made a R1bn loss, while transaction and restructuring costs came in at R274m.

The positive vote means Ascendis will hand over assets including Remedica, leaving it with three businesses in SA: its local consumer brands business, which includes brands such as Solal; its pharmaceutical business; and parts of its medical device business.

