Companies / Healthcare

Oxford Nanopore announces London IPO

Genomics company is planning a free float of at least 25% of its shares in the initial public offering

09 September 2021 - 17:47 Yadarisa Shabong and Abhinav Ramnarayan
Picture: PEXELS/CHOKNITI KHONGCHUM
Picture: PEXELS/CHOKNITI KHONGCHUM

Oxford Nanopore, a provider of rapid Covid-19 tests to Britain's national health service, announced a London listing on Thursday as it aims to build on the £2.4bn valuation it achieved in its latest funding round.

The genomics company is planning a free float of at least 25% of its shares in the initial public offering (IPO) and said it was aiming to reduce its losses to break even in the next five years.

A successful deal would be a major coup for the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as most British pharma and life science companies tend to list on New York's Nasdaq, home to the world’s biggest drugmakers.

“The mood music in London is good, the Hill review is an encouraging development,” Oxford Nanopore COE and co-founder Gordon Sanghera told journalists in a call, referring to a recent review of regulation in the British capital that aims to make it more attractive for companies to list on its stock market.

“We as a company are already a global tech player and have a global shareholder base, and when we did an analysis we realised the shareholders you will pick up in London are a similar quality to those you would pick up in New York,” he added.

One of the mooted rule changes will allow companies with a dual-class share structure to obtain a “premium” listing in London for the first time, which enables access to the powerful FTSE indices.

Oxford Nanopore, which will have enhanced shareholder rights for the CEO designed to prevent a hostile takeover, plans to apply for a premium listing once the rule changes come into effect Sanghera said.

The company, which counts IP Group and Singapore's Temasek among its shareholders, provides DNA/RNA sequencing technology for sectors such as biomedical, infectious diseases and food and agriculture.

The deal will add to a crowded pipeline of share sales expected to launch in London and other European centres in the last IPO window of the year as 2021 looks set for a record volumes of new listings.

Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan are global co-ordinators for the float.

In May, Oxford Nanopore held a £195m funding round that saw Temasek, Wellington Management, M&G Investments and Nikon becoming new investors in the company and value the company at £2.4bn. 

Reuters

Aspen shares jump as suitors express interest in API division

Its API business, including the French arm,  generated R6.4bn of its R37.8bn revenue year in its 2021 financial year
Companies
3 hours ago

University spin-off Oxford Nanopore plans to list in London

DNA sequencing group could be valued at £4bn in  UK float
Companies
5 months ago

J&J halts HIV vaccine trial in Southern Africa

The trial, called Imbokodo, shows the vaccine is just 25% effective against preventing infection over two years ​​
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Viceroy vows to appeal R50m fine for Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec joins Standard Bank with listing on A2X
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sanlam joins Discovery in mandating Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Julius Baer's seven tips on how to preserve your ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff’s final settlement vote postponed
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Roche forecasts drop in Covid testing unit’s growth

Companies

Health start-up LetsGetChecked hits unicorn status in latest funding round

Companies / Healthcare

Lilly accused of substandard quality control at Covid-19 drug factories

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.