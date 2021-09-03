PODCAST | Effective home-based recovery from Covid-19

Covid-19 has upset the balance of the world, and while some countries are starting to settle into a new normal, SA is unfortunately not there yet.

The third wave has been devastating, particularly for Gauteng. It’s important for people to look after themselves, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, cover their mouths, wear masks, and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

In this first episode about effective home-based recovery from Covid-19, we chat to Discovery Health’s head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence Dr Noluthando Nematswerani on how everyday South Africans can navigate the pandemic.

Seek medical care quickly and don’t wait for someone to inform you to do so, says Nematswerani.

Listen to the podcast below: