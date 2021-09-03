Companies / Healthcare

PODCAST | Effective home-based recovery from Covid-19

Listen to episode 1 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health

03 September 2021 - 16:00
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/FIZKES

Covid-19 has upset the balance of the world, and while some countries are starting to settle into a new normal, SA is unfortunately not there yet.

The third wave has been devastating, particularly for Gauteng. It’s important for people to look after themselves, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, cover their mouths, wear masks, and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

In this first episode about effective home-based recovery from Covid-19, we chat to Discovery Health’s head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence Dr Noluthando Nematswerani on how everyday South Africans can navigate the pandemic.

Seek medical care quickly and don’t wait for someone to inform you to do so, says Nematswerani.

Listen to the podcast below:

Discovery Home Care offers quality home-based care services in the comfort of your home. Using the services of Discovery Home Care, members can receive care from a qualified nurse and continue to live in the familiar surroundings of their homes despite their illness or condition.

This article was paid for by Discovery Health.

