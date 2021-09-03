Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic plans to go green in R2.2bn renewable energy deal The group wants to procure renewable energy from local independent power producers as part of its drive for carbon neutrality by 2030 B L Premium

SA’s biggest private hospital group by market value, Mediclinic, has inked a deal for up to £110m (R2.2bn) in local renewable energy, part of its commitment for carbon neutrality by 2030.

The agreement is with electricity trader Energy Exchange, the only platform able to connect businesses with electricity generated by SA’s independent power producers, the hospital group said on Friday...