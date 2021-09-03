Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic inks R2.2bn deal aimed at ramping up local renewable energy supply The group aims at procurement from independent power producers to be carbon neutral by 2030 B L Premium

SA’s biggest private hospital group by market value, Mediclinic, has inked a deal for up to £110m (R2.2bn) in local renewable energy, part of its commitment for carbon neutrality by 2030.

The agreement is with electricity trader Energy Exchange, the only platform able to connect businesses with electricity generated by SA’s independent power producers, the hospital group said on Friday...