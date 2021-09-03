Mediclinic inks R2.2bn deal aimed at ramping up local renewable energy supply
The group aims at procurement from independent power producers to be carbon neutral by 2030
03 September 2021 - 11:13
UPDATED 05 September 2021 - 16:28
SA’s biggest private hospital group by market value, Mediclinic, has inked a deal for up to £110m (R2.2bn) in local renewable energy, part of its commitment for carbon neutrality by 2030.
The agreement is with electricity trader Energy Exchange, the only platform able to connect businesses with electricity generated by SA’s independent power producers, the hospital group said on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now