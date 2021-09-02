Discovery first on JSE to introduce mandatory jabs for all staff
02 September 2021 - 23:55
Discovery has become the first JSE-listed company to announce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all staff, a move that may fuel a debate about whether other companies should follow a growing international trend.
CEO Adrian Gore, who founded Discovery in 1992, told Business Day that the decision to require staff to be vaccinated as of 2022 was a moral imperative for a company that had lost about 14,000 clients and more than 20 staff members to Covid-19...
