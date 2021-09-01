Aspen slashes debt and reinstates dividends

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare on Wednesday delivered news set to cheer shareholders, announcing that it would reinstate dividends after cutting debt to well below the levels required by its lenders.

It will pay shareholders a dividend of 262c a share, and will consider future distributions on a year by year basis, it said.

Aspen scrapped dividend payments in 2019, well before the coronavirus crisis struck, due to the huge debt pile it acquired during a series of acquisitions that diversified the company beyond its historic generics base. It continued to withhold dividends in 2020 as it refocused the business and sold assets to reduce its debt, and in common with companies across a wide range of industries sought to preserve capital in the face of the business uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aspen’s share price has lost almost half its value over the past five years, partially due to market scepticism about the scale of the debt it took on during its acquisition spree. Its stock fell to a low of about R65 in late 2019 when investor concerns about its debt were at their worst, and then began to recover as the company reduced borrowings. Aspen’s share price closed on Wednesday at R190.51.

Aspen’s net debt fell by more than half during the year to June 30 to R16.3bn, compared to R35.2bn the year before. The reduction in borrowings was driven by the sale of Aspen’s European thrombosis business, strong operating cash flows and a stronger rand relative to the euro and Australian dollar at year-end, it said in a statement after market close.

As a result, Aspen’s leverage ratio stood at 1.74 times at year end, well below the 3.5 times required by its lenders. The leverage ratio is a measure used by lenders to assess how well a company’s earnings can cover its debt.