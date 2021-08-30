PODCAST | Cybersecurity threats to posting Covid-19 vaccination cards online

Nicol says people are rightly excited about getting their vaccinations, and many happily post their vaccine record cards to their social media profiles to share the good news with friends and family. However, friends and family may not be the only ones watching. Cybercriminals could use the information, such as names and ID numbers, to develop believable social engineering attacks.

As more South Africans work from home, shop online and the economy shifts to digital channels, the threat of cyberattacks has become a growing reality.

The global Cyber Exposure Index ranks SA sixth on its list of most-targeted countries for cyberattacks.

Topics of this discussion include: the cybersecurity risks associated with posting vaccination cards on social media; social engineering and how it works; the most common forms of cyberattacks in SA; the ways in which consumers and businesses can protect themselves online; and the importance of online security training.

