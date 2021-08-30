Companies / Healthcare

PODCAST | Cybersecurity threats to posting Covid-19 vaccination cards online

30 August 2021 - 20:34 Mudiwa Gavaza
South Africans are at high risk of falling victim to social engineering attacks, especially with the current rollout of vaccines. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the potential cybersecurity risks of posting Covid-19 vaccination cards and information online.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Duane Nicol, cybersecurity expert at Mimecast, a cybersecurity firm that specialises in e-mail communication.

As more of our personal and professional lives shift online, South Africans are at high risk of falling victim to social engineering attacks, especially with the current rollout of vaccines, Nicol says. Something as innocent as posting a photo of your vaccination record could open end users and businesses up to a broad range of risks.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Nicol says people are rightly excited about getting their vaccinations, and many happily post their vaccine record cards to their social media profiles to share the good news with friends and family. However, friends and family may not be the only ones watching. Cybercriminals could use the information, such as names and ID numbers, to develop believable social engineering attacks.

As more South Africans work from home, shop online and the economy shifts to digital channels, the threat of cyberattacks has become a growing reality.

The global Cyber Exposure Index ranks SA sixth on its list of most-targeted countries for cyberattacks.

Topics of this discussion include: the cybersecurity risks associated with posting vaccination cards on social media; social engineering and how it works; the most common forms of cyberattacks in SA; the ways in which consumers and businesses can protect themselves online; and the importance of online security training.

