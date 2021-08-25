Companies / Healthcare Dis-Chem founder’s share sale nets R1.96bn The pharmacy group says it enjoyed strong demand in a share sale as the founding Saltzman family hands over to new management BL PREMIUM

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem said on Wednesday that the founding Saltzman family enjoyed strong demand in a partial share sale linked to a handover of management, raising R1.96bn.

Dis-Chem said on Tuesday that its co-founder and outgoing CEO Ivan Saltzman would sell a stake of the 7.5% of the retail pharmacy held in an investment company to selected investors, with a further percentage to be sold to senior management, including his successor Rui Morais...