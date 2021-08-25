Adcock Ingram confident in its product diversity as it gets health-awareness bump
Strong demand for health-boosting products and prescription medication is contending with supply-chain disruptions and an absent flu season
25 August 2021 - 08:54
Local pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram has opted to proceed with a R158m final payout to shareholders, expressing confidence in the diversity of its products as Covid-19 disrupts supply chains and shifts patterns of consumer demand.
The group, valued at R7.9bn on the JSE and which counts Panado painkillers and the cold and flu product Corenza C among its brands, had to grapple with absence of an SA flu season in its year to end-June, when revenue rose 6% to R7.77bn, but profit fell 3% to R662m...
