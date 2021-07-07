PODCAST | State is doing its best with vaccine rollout despite problems, Ipasa says

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the response of SA’s pharmaceutical industry to Covid-19.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bada Pharasi, COO at The Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA (Ipasa).

Ipasa says it is a voluntary association of “leading international companies dedicated to researching and developing novel medications, medical devices and diagnostic tools.” Formed in 2013, its members include players such as Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Novartis.

The association currently represents approximately 43% of the pharmaceutical private sector in SA.

