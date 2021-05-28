Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Life Healthcare

Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

28 May 2021 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Life Healthcare, SA’s second-largest private hospital operator, has reported a 9.6% slide in interim profit after tax as it grapples with increased costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Wharton-Hood to find out if the company’s balance sheet is prepared for a potential third wave.

Life Healthcare says diversification has paid off

Profit falls almost double digits but hospital operator says it better adapted to handling the costs of Covid-19
Companies
22 hours ago

Market welcomes Mediclinic’s exit from the UK

Spire Healthcare was hit hard ahead of Brexit as the National Health Service tried to contain costs
Companies
1 day ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday

Dovish commentary from central bankers continues to contend with fears of rising inflation, with markets digesting Chinese data as well
Markets
1 day ago
