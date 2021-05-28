News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Life Healthcare
Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
28 May 2021 - 08:45
Life Healthcare, SA’s second-largest private hospital operator, has reported a 9.6% slide in interim profit after tax as it grapples with increased costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Wharton-Hood to find out if the company’s balance sheet is prepared for a potential third wave.
Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.