Companies / Healthcare Companies scale back plans for vaccine sites amid supply concerns Discovery and Mediclinic put brakes on new sites as only 1.3-million Pfizer doses delivered BL PREMIUM

Discovery and Mediclinic, two of the country’s key private sector operators, have put the brakes on plans to expand their coronavirus vaccination sites, as concern grows over looming supply constraints.

SA’s vaccination campaign launched on May 17, after delays and unexpected setbacks that included a last-minute hold on the release of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-shot jab, which was intended to be the backbone of the programme. Sites are dispensing only Pfizer’s double-shot vaccine...