Life Healthcare holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 caution
Profit fell almost double digits in the hospital operator’s six months to end-March, but it says it better adapted to handling the costs of Covid-19
27 May 2021 - 11:52
SA’s second-biggest private hospital operator has joined peers Netcare and Mediclinic in opting to hold onto its dividend this reporting season, but is cautiously confident about a profit recovery amid pent-up demand and the global vaccine rollout.
The group said on Thursday that although SA was experiencing a concerning pick-up in infections, it had managed to trim debt and grow its cash pile in its half-year to end-March, amid strong demand for its services...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now