Companies / Healthcare Life Healthcare holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 caution Profit fell almost double digits in the hospital operator’s six months to end-March, but it says it better adapted to handling the costs of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA’s second-biggest private hospital operator has joined peers Netcare and Mediclinic in opting to hold onto its dividend this reporting season, but is cautiously confident about a profit recovery amid pent-up demand and the global vaccine rollout.

The group said on Thursday that although SA was experiencing a concerning pick-up in infections, it had managed to trim debt and grow its cash pile in its half-year to end-March, amid strong demand for its services...