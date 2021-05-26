Companies / Healthcare Pickup in patient activity encourages Mediclinic, even as third wave looms The hospital group expects profits to improve amid signs that non-Covid-19 patient activity is gaining momentum BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest private hospital group by market value, Mediclinic, has opted to hold on to its final dividend due to pandemic-induced caution, but expects profits to improve amid encouraging signs that non-Covid-19 patient activity is gaining momentum.

Hospital operators were not left unscathed by the pandemic, with patients delaying non-essential surgeries while costs for health and safety equipment picked up...