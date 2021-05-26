Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic plans to sell stake in UK asset for R5.6bn Spire Healthcare was hit hard ahead of Brexit as the National Health Service tried to contain costs BL PREMIUM

Shares in SA’s biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, rose to a six-month high on Wednesday after it announced it would sell its stake in UK peer Spire Healthcare Group for £287.8m (R5.6bn).

With a nearly 30% holding, Mediclinic is the biggest shareholder in Spire, which is the subject of a £1bn buyout offer from Australia’s Ramsay Health Care...