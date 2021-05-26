Market welcomes Mediclinic’s exit from the UK
Spire Healthcare was hit hard ahead of Brexit as the National Health Service tried to contain costs
26 May 2021 - 20:01
UPDATED 26 May 2021 - 23:21
Shares in SA’s biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, rose to a six-month high on Wednesday after it announced it would sell its stake in UK peer Spire Healthcare Group for £287.8m (R5.6bn).
With a 29.9% holding, Mediclinic is the biggest shareholder in Spire, which is the subject of a £1bn buyout offer from Australia’s Ramsay Health Care...
