WATCH: How Netcare has recovered as it adapts to Covid-19
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the effect the pandemic is having on the private hospital group’s balance sheet
25 May 2021 - 07:26
Netcare has reported an interim profit from a loss in the previous six months.
The private hospital operator attributes the improvement to better management and protocols during the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Richard Friedland for more detail.
