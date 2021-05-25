Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: How Netcare has recovered as it adapts to Covid-19

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the effect the pandemic is having on the private hospital group’s balance sheet

25 May 2021 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Netcare has reported an interim profit from a loss in the previous six months.

The private hospital operator attributes the improvement to better management and protocols during the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Richard Friedland for more detail.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the effect the pandemic is having on the private hospital group's balance sheet

