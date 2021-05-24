Companies / Healthcare Netcare warns of looming third wave in Gauteng Better treatment regimens and management allowed the hospital operator to recover, despite the second wave BL PREMIUM

SA’s third-biggest private hospital group, Netcare, is bracing for an expected surge in coronavirus infections in Gauteng, which could meet the technical definition for a third wave within the next week, says CEO Richard Friedland.

A third wave will occur when the seven-day moving average of new cases exceeds 30% of the previous wave’s peak, according to the definition used by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium. The consortium’s latest resurgence analysis, released on Monday, shows two of Gauteng’s five districts — Sedibeng and West Rand — have already entered a new wave of infections, but the province as a whole has not...