WATCH: How phase 2 of the vaccine rollout is now under way

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach talks to Business Day TV about SA’s vaccination drive

20 May 2021 - 07:49 Business Day TV
A nurse talks to a man following his vaccination at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Discovery is working alongside the government to get South Africans vaccinated and phase 2 of the vaccine rollout strategy is now under way.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach for an update on the process, and what it suggests for herd immunity.

