WATCH: How phase 2 of the vaccine rollout is now under way
Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach talks to Business Day TV about SA’s vaccination drive
20 May 2021 - 07:49
Discovery is working alongside the government to get South Africans vaccinated and phase 2 of the vaccine rollout strategy is now under way.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach for an update on the process, and what it suggests for herd immunity.
