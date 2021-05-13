News Leader
WATCH: Why Ascendis has agreed to a debt-for-asset swap
Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about swapping its European assets for debt
13 May 2021 - 07:26
Health and wellness group Ascendis has struck a deal with its lenders to swap its European assets for debt. This will reduce the firm’s borrowings by R7.6bn and leave it with assets based solely in SA.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi for what this means for the group.
