Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: Why Ascendis has agreed to a debt-for-asset swap

Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about swapping its European assets for debt

13 May 2021 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Health and wellness group Ascendis has struck a deal with its lenders to swap its European assets for debt. This will reduce the firm’s borrowings by R7.6bn and leave it with assets based solely in SA.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi for what this means for the group.

Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about swapping its European assets for debt

Ascendis shares volatile ahead of possible restructuring deal

The group’s shares are on track for their worst day in two months after rocketing 42% ahead of a deadline for restructuring talks
Companies
1 day ago

Ascendis looks set to be solely a local player after agreeing to debt-for-asset swap

The debt-laden group’s shares rose more than 14% after it said it had struck a deal with lenders to swap many of its best assets for debt
Companies
21 hours ago

Ascendis’ long drawn-out agony

D-Day for Ascendis Health’s all-important debt overhaul has been pushed out. But don’t get too excited
Money & Investing
1 week ago

One year on: look at these stocks

If there’s one lesson to be learnt from last year’s market savaging, it is this: breathe deeply, and keep your head
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff runs into trouble as former Tekkie Town ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Tracy Brodziak to leave Old Mutual after 20 years
Companies / Financial Services
3.
‘Bombed out’ SA stocks are a bargain
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Curro buys a school in fast-growing Fourways
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Harmony’s recent mine purchases are standout ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.