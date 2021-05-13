Companies / Healthcare

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Is waiving vaccine patents the panacea?

Michael Avery and a panel of experts talk about the ‘5am Club’ and Covid-19 burnout

13 May 2021 - 15:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/JARUN ONTAKRA
Picture: 123RF/JARUN ONTAKRA

The US has backed India and SA’s bid to temporarily lift patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines. The support for an IP waiver by the WTO has left pharma companies dismayed and health activists asking for more. Public health activists say the easing of patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines will allow drugmakers in poor countries to start production of effective vaccines sooner and speed up the end of the pandemic, which if allowed to rage could see the emergence of vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variants.

The proposal was vehemently opposed by the previous US administration and other wealthy nations such as Britain as well as the EU, who said that a ban would stifle innovation at pharmaceutical companies by robbing them of the incentive to make huge investments in research and development. This, they argue, would be especially counterproductive during the current pandemic, which needed drugmakers to remain on their toes to deal with a mutating virus. So which side is right and will any of this lead us to have vaccines faster than the current rate of nothing for anyone outside of healthcare workers?

Michael Avery spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, chair of Pharmisa, the SA Pharmaceutical Producers Association; Prof John McKnight partner at law form Spoor and Fisher specialising in patent law; and Leon Louw, executive director of the Free Market Foundation.

Michael Avery and a panel of experts talk about the '5am Club' and Covid Burnout

UK open to talks over vaccine waivers but is still sceptical

AstraZeneca says it has already shared its IP and know-how with dozens of partners for its Covid-19 vaccine
World
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: How 71% of SA wants the vaccine, but only 1% has had it

New research this week shows that nearly three-quarters of South Africans want the Covid vaccine — the highest estimate of ‘vaccine intent’ seen yet ...
Features
1 day ago

So many available vaccine doses, so many ambivalent Americans

The US government is now shifting its attention to those willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine but who do not want to go out of their way
World
2 days ago

Study finds 71% of SA adults willing to get vaccinated

The study reveals a more positive outlook than previously reported in SA and offers important insights into who does not want a jab and why
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Vaccine trust, hesitancy and SA’s third wave

Michael Avery is joined by expert guests to unpack the potential third wave of Covid-19 in SA
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff runs into trouble as former Tekkie Town ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Tracy Brodziak to leave Old Mutual after 20 years
Companies / Financial Services
3.
‘Bombed out’ SA stocks are a bargain
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Curro buys a school in fast-growing Fourways
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Long4Life holds on to dividend again as it mulls ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

US paves way for vaccine patent waiver but drugmakers will want compensation

World

Angela Merkel rejects push to waive Covid-19 vaccine patent protections

World

Talks on Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver at WTO could still take months

World

Moderna reports first quarterly profit but faces market pressure over patents

Companies

Ramaphosa welcomes US backing of move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.