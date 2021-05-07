Companies / Healthcare

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | The future of healthcare in a digital world

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ryan Noach, the CEO of Discovery Health

07 May 2021 - 10:42 Mudiwa Gavaza
Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach. Picture: SUPPLIED.

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk to one of the country’s largest medical aid administrators about their investment in technology and the future of healthcare in a digital world.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, to discuss the issues.

Join the discussion: 

Given the large and scope of JSE-listed Discovery’s operation, Noach starts by explaining his unit’s function and responsibility in the group. He says Discovery Health is a medical scheme administrator, managing the group’s scheme, as well as 18 other employer based schemes.

Noach then talks about Discovery’s investment in, and use of, technology before and after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He says the pandemic has drastically shifted people’s behaviour.

For example, Discovery Health has been operating a telehealth platform since 2017. Before the pandemic forced social distancing on the world, Noach says they were seeing an average of 300 consultations being done online each month. Regulations were different back then and people generally chose to go in person to seek healthcare services. Since lockdowns were implemented, Discovery Health has seen a huge spike, with the platform now having 300 consultations in a day.

Noach also speaks about the importance of data analytics in improving health outcomes in SA. Using their systems, the medical aid administrator has gleaned data from the 3.7-million people who belong to the 18 medical schemes it administers to gain insights into the nature of the spread of Covid-19. One such insight was the ability to advise those who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 guidance on when it was necessary to go to the hospital.

The discussion focuses on Discovery’s investment and use of technology; the of role data in health management for patients and doctors; the role data analytics plays during Covid-19; trends in digital healthcare; and an outlook on the future of healthcare.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

EDITORIAL: Pointless barring India flights now

Life is returning to normal in countries such as the UK and US that were the subject of grim headlines
Opinion
2 days ago

Discovery Bank’s shared-value design links success to client financial wellbeing

SPONSORED | Vitality Money clients get rewards for managing their money well as measured through five controllable behaviours
Companies
1 week ago

First locally made vaccines ready for rollout

Aspen Pharmacare was due to release the first 1.1-million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) coronavirus vaccine for the South African market ...
Business
1 week ago

PODCAST | FNB CEO unpacks company's recent tech investments

FNB has invested heavily in its tech platforms, gaining a reputation for having a strong digital focus
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why Capitec’s market value makes no sense
Companies
2.
Behind Sibanye’s blowout R15.3bn quarterly ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group
Companies / Management
4.
Absa enters new deal for green financing
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Spur says ‘much-loved’ former CEO is in a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Pandemic is an opportunity to reform primary healthcare in SA

Opinion

Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so let’s use it

Opinion

Older Western Cape residents slow off the mark in registering for Covid-19 shots

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.