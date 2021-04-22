Companies / Healthcare Netcare flags second-wave hit as costs of Covid-19 persist BL PREMIUM

Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, says a more severe second wave of Covid-19 has weighed on its first-half performance, though it is encouraged by a pickup in patient activity and is better adapted to handling the pandemic.

Revenue is expected to fall by at least 5.5% in the six months to end-March from the prior year, Netcare said in a trading update on Thursday, as SA grappled with a spike in infections that prompted more hospital admissions than during the first wave...