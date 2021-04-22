Netcare flags second-wave hit as costs of Covid-19 persist
22 April 2021 - 09:11
Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, says a more severe second wave of Covid-19 has weighed on its first-half performance, though it is encouraged by a pickup in patient activity and is better adapted to handling the pandemic.
Revenue is expected to fall by at least 5.5% in the six months to end-March from the prior year, Netcare said in a trading update on Thursday, as SA grappled with a spike in infections that prompted more hospital admissions than during the first wave...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now