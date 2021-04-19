News Leader
WATCH: How B4SA to plans to help with SA’s vaccination drive
Business for SA head Stavros Nicolaou talks to Business Day TV about getting South Africans vaccinated
19 April 2021 - 07:50
Business for SA (B4SA) is gearing up to help the country with its vaccination drive.
The group hopes to vaccinate 163,000 people a day. This comes as its mobilises the private sector to administer shots at pharmacies, employer premises and large-scale sites developed by medical-insurance providers.
Business Day TV spoke to B4SA head Stavros Nicolaou for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
