Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: How B4SA to plans to help with SA’s vaccination drive

Business for SA head Stavros Nicolaou talks to Business Day TV about getting South Africans vaccinated

19 April 2021 - 07:50 Business Day TV
Gauteng health workers receive the J&J Covid-19 vaccine at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng health workers receive the J&J Covid-19 vaccine at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Business for SA (B4SA) is gearing up to help the country with its vaccination drive.

The group hopes to vaccinate 163,000 people a day. This comes as its mobilises the private sector to administer shots at pharmacies, employer premises and large-scale sites developed by medical-insurance providers.

Business Day TV spoke to B4SA head Stavros Nicolaou for more detail.

Business for SA head Stavros Nicolaou talks to Business Day TV about getting South Africans vaccinated

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: The week in review

Michael Avery takes a look at the performance of different sectors within the economy with his guest experts
National
2 days ago

State mulls sequencing of people in second phase of vaccinations

SA faces a vaccine crunch as winter, and likely a new surge in infections, is on its way
National
1 month ago

Phase 2 of vaccine rollout will be the real challenge for the state

With about 16-million people in the group, the government will have to make tough choices on who to jab first
National
1 month ago

Business to help state vaccine rollout

The more than R10bn allocated to the vaccine rollout in this week's budget should remove the need for business to come up with funding, as well as ...
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m
Companies / Property
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Absa’s closure of money market ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Karooooo set for inward listing on JSE
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Mediclinic pares recovery forecast due to ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.