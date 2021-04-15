Lesotho manufacturer gets green light to export cannabis to EU
MG Health has been positioned as the first manufacturer in Africa able to export medicinal cannabis to the EU
15 April 2021 - 20:02
Lesotho-based cultivator and manufacturer of medicinal cannabis flower, extracts and oils, MG Health, on Thursday announced it had received official confirmation that its manufacturing processes were aligned with the EU’s good manufacturing practice standards.
Fewer than 20 companies worldwide have achieved this certification of trust. MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa able to export medicinal cannabis flower as an active pharmaceutical ingredient to the EU...
