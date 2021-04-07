Biotech start-up Vaccitech files for US IPO
Vaccitech owns the technology behind the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca
Bengaluru — Biotech start-up Vaccitech, which owns the technology behind the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The start-up could price its offering as early as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Vaccitech’s call to go with the US market as the venue for its listing over the UK could further undermine London’s attempts to become a major financial hub, particularly after Brexit.
Last month, another UK company, car seller Cazoo Holdings, chose to merge with a US- based special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaire investor Dan Och, in a $7bn deal.
Vaccitech is co-founded by Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, who led AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine development efforts.
It raised about $168m in fresh capital in a funding round led by investment firm M&G Investment Management and with participation from investors including Gilead Sciences and venture capital firm Future Planet Capital, among others.
The UK treasury also has a stake in the company, the report added.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.