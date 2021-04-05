Companies / Healthcare Netcare’s multimillion-rand PPP deal collapses in Lesotho Hospital group and government trade allegations BL PREMIUM

Netcare Hospital Group’s multimillion-rand deal to build and manage Lesotho’s biggest hospital was supposed to be a model public-private partnership (PPP). The 18-year contract, which the Lesotho government is now cancelling due to allegations against Netcare, was once lauded as an example of financing health infrastructure on the continent.

The cash-strapped government, which is desperate for a hospital, was working with the biggest health-care provider in SA, as well as the UK, to build its only national referral health centre. Netcare and its local partners Tsepong borrowed 800-million maloti from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to build the R1.2bn Queen Mamohato Memorial Hospital. ..