Netcare’s multimillion-rand PPP deal collapses in Lesotho
Hospital group and government trade allegations
05 April 2021 - 16:19
Netcare Hospital Group’s multimillion-rand deal to build and manage Lesotho’s biggest hospital was supposed to be a model public-private partnership (PPP). The 18-year contract, which the Lesotho government is now cancelling due to allegations against Netcare, was once lauded as an example of financing health infrastructure on the continent.
The cash-strapped government, which is desperate for a hospital, was working with the biggest health-care provider in SA, as well as the UK, to build its only national referral health centre. Netcare and its local partners Tsepong borrowed 800-million maloti from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to build the R1.2bn Queen Mamohato Memorial Hospital. ..
