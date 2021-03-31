Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Why SA may miss the herd immunity target​

Wits University’s health & social security systems specialist, Alex van den Heever, talks to Business Day TV

31 March 2021 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ELNUR AMIKISHIYEV
Picture: 123RF/ELNUR AMIKISHIYEV

Experts have warned that SA is likely to miss its Covid-19 herd immunity target for 2021.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Alex van den Heever, health & social security systems specialist at Wits University.

