WATCH: Why SA may miss the herd immunity target
Wits University’s health & social security systems specialist, Alex van den Heever, talks to Business Day TV
31 March 2021 - 09:13
Experts have warned that SA is likely to miss its Covid-19 herd immunity target for 2021.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Alex van den Heever, health & social security systems specialist at Wits University.
