Companies / Healthcare

University spin-off Oxford Nanopore plans to list in London

DNA sequencing group could be valued at £4bn in UK float

30 March 2021 - 23:57 Swetha Gopinath

DNA sequencing firm

Picture: PEXELS/CHOKNITI KHONGCHUM
Picture: PEXELS/CHOKNITI KHONGCHUM

DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the second half of the year, delivering a major win for the City in its effort to position itself as an attractive venue for initial public offerings (IPO) in a post-Brexit world.

A listing will give the company access to “deeper, international pools of capital” for its growth plans, Oxford Nanopore said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The timing of the IPO is dependent on market conditions, it said.

IP Group, which owns 15% of Oxford Nanopore, rose 1.5% to 121.80p in London. Oxford Nanopore is worth £2.3bn based on the valuation that IP Group assigns to its stake. Analysts at Berenberg wrote in a report in March that the Oxford Nanopore “could comfortably” reach a valuation of more than £4bn in its fundraising.

Oxford Nanopore’s IPO plan comes a day before food-delivery start-up Deliveroo is set to start trading on the LSE. The UK is keen to keep its home-grown unicorns from fleeing to the US in search of investors, and is examining an array of new rules including giving founders greater control over their companies even going public, such as allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the listing venue.

Similar to other companies tapping the IPO market, Oxford Nanopore, a spin-off from the University of Oxford, is listing on the back of a pandemic boost. The company supplies the UK with LamPORE tests, which use DNA and RNA sequencing to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Bloomberg

Online car dealer Cazoo to list in New York via $7bn Och-backed SPAC

The deal with hedge-fund founder Dan Och's Ajax I means Britain loses another unicorn to an overseas bidder
Companies
1 day ago

China’s Didi Chuxing leans towards New York for IPO

The ride-hailing firm’s preference for a US float may reflect concerns about more regulatory scrutiny if done in Hong Kong
Companies
6 days ago

Deliveroo gears up for LSE’s largest IPO in 2021

Food delivery group sets price range valuing the company at up to £8.8bn
Companies
1 week ago

SoftBank-backed Coupang soars in trading debut after $4.6bn IPO

Coupang opens trading in New York at $63.50 a share —  an 81% jump from price in its IPO
Companies
2 weeks ago

Vodafone targets €2.8bn via European towers unit Vantage IPO

UK telecoms giant to use the proceeds to pay down some of its debt pile
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
South32 again pushes back timing for SA coal sale
Companies / Mining
2.
Tech services giant Salesforce doubles down on SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Mr Price acquisition of Power Fashion to take ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Anglo American targets green shipping and haul ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Renergen surges after ‘exceptional’ helium ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

WeWork: flexible Spac-e fuels a comeback

Companies

Robinhood rival EToro plans $10bn deal to go public via SPAC

Companies / Financial Services

Flipkart considers US listing via a Spac, say insiders

Companies

Swedish fintech Klarna triples its valuation to $31bn

Companies / Financial Services

DNA-testing firm 23andMe goes public via Branson-backed SPAC

Companies / Healthcare

Crypto platform Bakkt to go public through a SPAC

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.