Netcare hits back after raid on hospital
Netcare and Lesotho’s private-public partnership model was once heralded as an example of financing health infrastructure on the continent
25 March 2021 - 07:08
Lesotho’s anticorruption police raided a Netcare-managed hospital in the mountain kingdom as tension rose after the government moved to terminate a multimillion-rand contract with the SA company.
Netcare, which runs Lesotho biggest referral hospital under a private-public partnership model, has been at loggerheads with its client over the contract since sacking hundreds of workers who were on a wildcat strike for six weeks for higher pay...
