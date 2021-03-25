Companies / Healthcare Netcare hits back after raid on hospital Netcare and Lesotho’s private-public partnership model was once heralded as an example of financing health infrastructure on the continent BL PREMIUM

Lesotho’s anticorruption police raided a Netcare-managed hospital in the mountain kingdom as tension rose after the government moved to terminate a multimillion-rand contract with the SA company.

Netcare, which runs Lesotho biggest referral hospital under a private-public partnership model, has been at loggerheads with its client over the contract since sacking hundreds of workers who were on a wildcat strike for six weeks for higher pay...