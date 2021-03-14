Companies / Healthcare Upbeat Aspen once again eyeing acquisitions Pharmaceutical manufacturer was among many companies that sought to preserve cash amid Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, is optimistic it can achieve double-digit operating profit growth over the next three years, and is considering adding additional assets to leverage the benefits of a torturous acquisition and build programme.

Aspen was among a host of companies that scrapped dividends in 2020 as it sought to preserve cash amid the uncertainty created by Covid-19, while hefty debt levels weighed on its market value and forced it to sell off assets recently...