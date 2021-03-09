Companies / Healthcare AfroCentric upbeat as diverse product range pays off during Covid-19 Health-care group added a virtual consultation platform for members and service providers BL PREMIUM

Health-care group AfroCentric says its diversification strategy and cost reduction have paid off during Covid-19.

The group, which owns Medscheme, SA’s largest health risk management services provider, diversified its service by adding a virtual consultation platform for members and health-care providers...