AfroCentric first-half results helped by diverse product range

Health-care investment company AfroCentric, which owns Medscheme, one of SA’s largest medical aid administrators, said on Tuesday that its diversification strategy and increased efficiencies held it in great stead to navigate the economic environment induced by Covid-19.

Headline earnings per share, which is the main profit measure used in SA and which strips out exceptional items, rose 11% to 26.03c in the six months to end-December 2020, from the comparable period a year ago.

The results show that, “We are reaping the rewards of our steadfast focus on diversifying our business across the spectrum of client health needs, lowering costs through innovative tech-based solutions, and realising greater efficiencies in how we do business and deliver our offering,” CEO Ahmed Banderker said in a statement.

The medicine management contracts won by Scriptpharm, a national pharmacy network, have positively bolstered the profits of the retail segment, while the services segment, which is largely made up of medical scheme administration business, managed to keep the lid on costs.

These included the rollout of a VirtualCare app, a platform that enables consultations between medical scheme members and health providers, as well as a WhatsApp solution to communicate with and educate members on Covid-19.

The share price was up 2.08% to R4.90 on the JSE as at 1.12pm, valuing the company at R2.7bn.

