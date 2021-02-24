Companies / Healthcare Adcock Ingram on look out for acquisitions due to profit pressure Changes in consumer behaviour continue to put pressure on the group, but it has proceeded with an interim dividend and is looking to grow BL PREMIUM

Adcock Ingram, which counts Panado painkillers and the cold and flu product Corenza C among its brands, says it still looking to bolster its range of consumer goods as it battles regulatory headwinds and the continued fallout from Covid-19.

Acquisitions in the consumer goods space helped the drugmaker grow its turnover in the six months to end-December 2020, though profits fell, with CEO Andy Hall saying Adcock still has some gaps to fill in terms of personal care and baby products...