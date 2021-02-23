Companies / Healthcare Discovery Medical Scheme plans merger with Quantum Medical Discovery says Quantum Medical is unlikely to be sustainable over the long term due to falling membership, which has been worsened by Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Discovery plans to merge its medical scheme with Quantum Medical Aid Society on April 1 2021, according to a notice posted on its website.

Quantum is a small, restricted-membership medical scheme whose participating employees are Bidvest and Sun International workers. According to the notice, Quantum has experienced a steady decline in membership over the past 10 years with the number of principal members falling from 7,078 in 2011 to 3,273 at end-September 2020. At the same time, the average age of Quantum’s members has increased from 30.6 in 2011 to 37.6 at end-September 2020...