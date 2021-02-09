Companies / Healthcare

Eli Lilly CFO Josh Smiley resigns after ‘inappropriate’ communications

Smiley will forgo all of his $1m cash bonus as well incentives

09 February 2021 - 16:39 Ankur Banerjee
Josh Smiley. Picture: REUTERS
Josh Smiley. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Eli Lilly said on Tuesday CFO  Josh Smiley resigned after an independent investigation found inappropriate personal communication with some Lilly employees.

Lilly said it was recently made aware of allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between Smiley and an employee, and the company immediately hired external counsel to conduct an independent probe.

The investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications between Smiley and certain Lilly employees, and behaviour that Lilly leadership thought exhibited poor judgment by Smiley, the company said.

 A LinkedIn search showed Smiley's account, which he managed himself, was no longer available.

Eli Lilly had taken “swift and significant action” as soon as it learnt about the allegations, a company spokesperson said.

Smiley has been with the company since 1995 and became CFO in 2018. He will be replaced by Anat Ashkenazi, who most recently was senior vice- president, controller and CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories, the company said.

Lilly said Smiley's conduct was not related to financial controls, financial statements or any other business matters or judgments, and he will be available to assist in the transition of his role.

Scrutiny of executives and their treatment of employees intensified during the #MeToo social media movement that opposes sexual abuse and  harassment towards women.

In 2019, McDonald’s   dismissed CEO  Steve Easterbrook over a consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.

Intel  CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in June 2018, after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee that breached company policy.

Under the separation agreement, Smiley will forgo all of his $1m cash bonus, as well as other current and future equity incentive awards, totalling more than $20m target value.

Reuters

Apple partner Wistron to hire workers and restart operations after protests

New systems and processes have been instituted, but the Taiwanese contractor will continue to face scrutiny
Companies
2 hours ago

Ruby Lu hits another one out of the park with Kuaishou’s Hong Kong listing

Lu belongs to an unusual group of female investors who have risen to the forefront of China’s venture capital world
Companies
5 hours ago

Crown Resorts ‘quite unsuitable’ to operate Australian casino

In a report, retired judge Patricia Bergin sharply criticised CEO Ken Barton, billionaire shareholder James Packer and long-serving board members
Companies
6 hours ago

Tesla backer wants to turn German region into EV supply hub

Brandenburg economy minister says deal with Musk has put state on map for new industrial development
Companies
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Curious disparity between Sibanye and Amplats
Companies
2.
Hyprop to sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn
Companies / Property
3.
Sipho Maseko’s blueprint for Telkom pays off
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Junior miners breathe new life into Northern Cape ...
Companies / Mining
5.
MTN chases underserved internet market with ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

‘Here is Cyrus Vance’s moment’: Donald Trump’s new nemesis

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.