Sales of SA’s vitamins and nutritional supplements boom

Vitamin C and zinc mineral supplements, the first line of defence against the Covid-19 virus, have helped boost sales in SA’s R7bn complementary healthcare market by an overall 22.6%, says Vital Health Foods, one of SA’s leading and Africa’s largest manufacturer of vitamins and mineral supplements.

Vital Health Foods CEO Justin Williamson says Vital vitamin C sales had soared by 450%, and zinc by 300% by mid-January 2021, as consumers increased purchases. Further impetus was provided by doctors prescribing both products to patients as immune system boosters. At the same time, sales of over-the-counter multivitamins grew by 100%.

“These sales pushed the overall growth of the sector, despite sales of other products remaining static. The growth, therefore, illustrated a shift in spending on complementary health products rather than consistent growth across the sector,” says Williamson. Vital sales of offerings in the essential fatty-acid niche and other products grew marginally over pre-Covid levels.

Although the pandemic initially eased before the second wave struck impacting more people than was previously the case, the possibility that Covid-19 in various forms will be with us for some time to come now has to be faced. The role of supplements to help strengthen immune systems has, therefore, become more critical than ever.

People who obey regulations regarding masks and social distancing, and take precautions to bolster their health will have a better chance of avoiding becoming infected.

Surprisingly, there had been a comparatively low take-up of products by the corporate and business sectors to increase the immunity of their employees against the spreading virus, says Williamson.

As part of its wellness campaign, Vital provides about 300 staff with vitamins and supplements, supporting their efforts with transport between homes and work so that crowded public transport can be avoided.