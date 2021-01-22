Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic third-quarter revenue rose on new Covid-19 wave This despite the length of stay for Covid-19 patients being shorter due to better treatment protocols BL PREMIUM

Mediclinic saw revenue rise in the third quarter to end-December 2020 as Covid-19 cases spiked globally. The highest turnover growth was in its SA operations.

Mediclinic, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the JSE, operates hospitals in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the Middle East...