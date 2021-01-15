Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Why government’s vaccine plan is under fire

Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation COO Linda-Gail Bekker talks to Business Day TV about the vaccination plan

15 January 2021 - 07:38 Business Day TV
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is shown at Hospital Lucio Melendez de Adrogue in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANITA POUCHARD SERRA
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is shown at Hospital Lucio Melendez de Adrogue in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANITA POUCHARD SERRA

The government has been criticised for its Covid-19 vaccine strategy. Experts believe the plan sets out unrealistic targets as the state is hoping to inoculate two-thirds of the population by the end of 2021 to achieve herd immunity, but SA is yet to receive any vaccines.

Business Day TV spoke to Linda-Gail Bekker, COO of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, for her take on what the government has planned.

