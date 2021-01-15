News Leader
WATCH: Why government’s vaccine plan is under fire
Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation COO Linda-Gail Bekker talks to Business Day TV about the vaccination plan
15 January 2021 - 07:38
The government has been criticised for its Covid-19 vaccine strategy. Experts believe the plan sets out unrealistic targets as the state is hoping to inoculate two-thirds of the population by the end of 2021 to achieve herd immunity, but SA is yet to receive any vaccines.
Business Day TV spoke to Linda-Gail Bekker, COO of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, for her take on what the government has planned.
