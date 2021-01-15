WATCH: Is SA facing a Covid-19 vaccine crisis?

Companies / Healthcare

15 January 2021 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Health workers in Alexandra test people for Covid-19. Picture: THULANI MBELE
SA’s main opposition party, the DA, says that it has become clear that the country does not have a concrete plan to gain access to Covid-19 vaccines and this spells a looming crisis for the country.

Business Day TV spoke to DA shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube for more detail. 

