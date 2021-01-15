News Leader
WATCH: Is SA facing a Covid-19 vaccine crisis?
DA shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube talks to Business Day TV about the party’s take on SA’s vaccine strategy
15 January 2021 - 07:46
SA’s main opposition party, the DA, says that it has become clear that the country does not have a concrete plan to gain access to Covid-19 vaccines and this spells a looming crisis for the country.
Business Day TV spoke to DA shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube for more detail.
DA shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube talks to Business Day TV about the party’s take on SA’s vaccine strategy
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.