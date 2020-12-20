Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic makes changes as ICUs fill up amid Covid-19 second wave

Health-care company says many intensive care and high care units have reached capacity

20 December 2020 - 15:00 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: BUSINESSLIVE
Private hospital group Mediclinic International says it is struggling with capacity constraints as SA experiences a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Patients seeking care within Mediclinic hospitals are exceeding previous numbers during the first peak, group GM Gerrit de Villiers, said in a statement. Many intensive care and high care units have reached capacity, the company said.

Mediclinic said coronavirus patients had climbed from fewer than 100 admissions to more than 500 in a month in its facilities across the Western Cape.

“This dramatic increase in numbers within the Western Cape has placed very heavy strain on available health-care resources including staff, equipment and available beds to provide intensive treatment for seriously ill patients,” it said. Elective or non-emergency surgery has been cancelled.

Mediclinic said it is increasing beds available to Covid-19 patients and reallocating resources.

There were 10,939 new virus cases and 254 more deaths in SA on Saturday, according to the health department.

Bloomberg

Billions at stake for insurers after Guardrisk business interruption ruling

Guardrisk had argued that its policy agreement with Café Chameleon did not cover government’s response to Covid-19
Companies
3 days ago

US clears Moderna jab for use as second Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna’s vaccine is 94% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19 and can be kept in a standard freezer
Companies
1 day ago

Optimistic Ascendis eyes Covid-19 benefits

Many of its products can be seen as offsetting the economic effects of the pandemic
Companies
2 weeks ago

AstraZeneca prepares extra global vaccine trial amid growing scrutiny

CEO Pascal Soriot says he does not expect the additional trial to hold up regulatory approvals in the UK and EU, while clearance from the US FDA may ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

