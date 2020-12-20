Mediclinic makes changes as ICUs fill up amid Covid-19 second wave

Private hospital group Mediclinic International says it is struggling with capacity constraints as SA experiences a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Patients seeking care within Mediclinic hospitals are exceeding previous numbers during the first peak, group GM Gerrit de Villiers, said in a statement. Many intensive care and high care units have reached capacity, the company said.

Mediclinic said coronavirus patients had climbed from fewer than 100 admissions to more than 500 in a month in its facilities across the Western Cape.

“This dramatic increase in numbers within the Western Cape has placed very heavy strain on available health-care resources including staff, equipment and available beds to provide intensive treatment for seriously ill patients,” it said. Elective or non-emergency surgery has been cancelled.

Mediclinic said it is increasing beds available to Covid-19 patients and reallocating resources.

There were 10,939 new virus cases and 254 more deaths in SA on Saturday, according to the health department.

Bloomberg