Optimistic Ascendis eyes Covid-19 benefits

Ascendis eyes Covid-19 benefits The group says many of its products, such as vitamins, can be seen as 'Covid-19 defensive', offsetting the economic effects of the pandemic

Ascendis Health, which had debt problems that led to a 95% fall in its share price over the past three years, says it is optimistic that much of its business will continue to benefit from healthcare demand as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on global economic activity.

On balance, the Ascendis portfolio may be regarded as “Covid-19 defensive”, the group said in an update on Tuesday, which is important as it seeks to improve the value of assets it is looking to sell as it grapples with a debt pile almost 20 times its market capitalisation...