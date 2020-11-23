Companies / Healthcare Netcare concerned about second coronavirus wave Private hospital group attributes its headline loss and revenue plunge largely to Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA’s third-biggest private hospital Netcare says it is concerned about a potential second wave of coronavirus cases, which could place fresh strain on a sector slowly recovering from the devastating effect of the pandemic.

Though Covid-19 cases fell gradually overall since the July peak, there was a steady uptick in recorded cases and hospital admissions in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape in recent weeks. Nelson Mandela Bay was hit particularly hard...