Netcare concerned about second coronavirus wave
Private hospital group attributes its headline loss and revenue plunge largely to Covid-19
23 November 2020 - 10:04
UPDATED 23 November 2020 - 18:55
SA’s third-biggest private hospital Netcare says it is concerned about a potential second wave of coronavirus cases, which could place fresh strain on a sector slowly recovering from the devastating effect of the pandemic.
Though Covid-19 cases fell gradually overall since the July peak, there was a steady uptick in recorded cases and hospital admissions in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape in recent weeks. Nelson Mandela Bay was hit particularly hard...
