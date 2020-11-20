Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: How the pandemic cost Life Healthcare

Life Healthcare group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year financial performance

20 November 2020 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Life Healthcare has felt the Covid-19 pinch. The pandemic has cost the private hospital operator about R2.3bn in annual revenue, but it says a recovery is under way.

Business Day TV spoke to Life Healthcare group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood for more detail.

Life Healthcare's Group Chief Executive Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the group's full-year financial performance

Life Healthcare cautiously optimistic even as it eyes second-wave threat in SA

The group estimates the first wave of the pandemic cost its Southern African operations R2.3bn in lost revenue, but it’s now better prepared
Companies
23 hours ago

JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets amid persistent threat of Covid-19

Vaccine news has boosted sentiment in recent weeks, but the pandemic remains a concern
Markets
1 day ago

Monitoring vaccine side effects is essential

The side-effect profiles so far seem nothing to be concerned about, but it’s vital governments educate the public about what they might expect
Opinion
1 day ago

Mediclinic still not seeing a Covid-19 rebound in SA

The private hospital group’s operations in Switzerland and the Middle East have bounced back
Companies
1 week ago

Discovery dealt a blow by order to stop cheap health cover

Industry peers block expansion of low-cost benefit options; no new members to be enrolled
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Irba clears Deloitte on most serious charge over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Magda Wierzycka says Reserve Bank’s offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec burns its fingers in market turmoil
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths reports sales fall as shoppers avoid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.