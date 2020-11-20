News Leader
WATCH: How the pandemic cost Life Healthcare
Life Healthcare group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year financial performance
20 November 2020 - 07:20
Life Healthcare has felt the Covid-19 pinch. The pandemic has cost the private hospital operator about R2.3bn in annual revenue, but it says a recovery is under way.
Business Day TV spoke to Life Healthcare group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood for more detail.
Life Healthcare's Group Chief Executive Peter Wharton-Hood talks to Business Day TV about the group's full-year financial performance
