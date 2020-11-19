Netcare’s 2020 earnings plummet due to Covid-19
Group estimates it has lost about R3.7bn in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic
19 November 2020 - 20:08
Netcare hospital group estimates that it has lost about R3.7bn in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw it focus on treating Covid-19 patients and cancelling non-emergency surgeries.
Its headline earnings per share, a measure of underlying profitability, may drop to between 0c to a loss of 8c, it said in a trading statement on Thursday...
