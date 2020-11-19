Companies / Healthcare Netcare’s 2020 earnings plummet due to Covid-19 Group estimates it has lost about R3.7bn in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic BL PREMIUM

Netcare hospital group estimates that it has lost about R3.7bn in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw it focus on treating Covid-19 patients and cancelling non-emergency surgeries.

Its headline earnings per share, a measure of underlying profitability, may drop to between 0c to a loss of 8c, it said in a trading statement on Thursday...