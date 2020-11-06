Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: How Dis-Chem is mulling further acquisitions

Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial results

06 November 2020 - 07:22 Business Day TV
A Dis-Chem pharmacy in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
A Dis-Chem pharmacy in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Lockdown has done little to stop Dis-Chem’s acquisition trail. The pharmacy group has its sights set on a health insurance asset and a community-based pharmacy group.

Business Day TV spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais for more detail.

Dis-Chem plans acquisition streak

SA’s second-largest pharmacy makes non-binding offer for a health insurance business it says will complement its low-cost private health-care focus
