News Leader
WATCH: How Dis-Chem is mulling further acquisitions
Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial results
06 November 2020 - 07:22
Lockdown has done little to stop Dis-Chem’s acquisition trail. The pharmacy group has its sights set on a health insurance asset and a community-based pharmacy group.
Business Day TV spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.