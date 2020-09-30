Discovery medical aid premiums frozen for first six months of 2021
30 September 2020 - 19:52
More than 1.3-million Discovery medical scheme main members will not face a contribution increase for the first six months of 2021 after the medical scheme generated huge surpluses.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, members paid premiums each month but stayed away from using hospitals and doctors, leaving the money to accumulate in the scheme.
