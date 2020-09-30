Ascendis accelerates asset disposals amid spike in debt

Ascendis Health says it has accelerated its asset disposal programme as it battles a debt pile that is some twenty times its R313m market capitalisation.

Ascendis has businesses in the consumer health, pharmaceutical and animal health categories, but is battling with debt after a series of offshore acquisitions in recent years.

The group said on Tuesday it had launched an open-auction process for selling its prized Cyprus-based Remedica unit, which generated almost a third of group revenue in its year to end-June.

The disposal process of the Remedica business has been launched through an open auction process, Ascendis said on Tuesday, and is expected to be completed in the next 12 months.

Ascendis has admitted it has to sell Remedica, but negotiations with a buyer for the company fell through at the end of 2019. Ascendis said at the time it would not settle for less than the business is worth.

The group is also looking to sell its Animal Health business, which generated about 7%, or R489m in revenue, to end-June. This is also expected to be completed in a year, Ascendis said.

Net debt increased about 22% to R7.96bn in the group's end-June, partially due to accounting changes, while Ascendis also refinanced its debt during the year and secured additional facilities of R464m.

After the reporting period, the disposal of Scitec International in Hungary was completed for R100m which has been applied to debt.

Group revenue increased by 19% to R6.96bn to end-June, with international revenue growing 28%, and accounting for just over half of group revenue.

Remedica saw revenue surge 40% to R2.1bn, with that business benefiting from the successful awarding of an antiretroviral tender in Mexico, and the introduction of a national health insurance scheme in Cyprus.

Revenue generated in SA grew 10% to R3.28bn, while the group wrote down its business by R965m to reflect weaker economic conditions as a result of Covid-19. This is, however, less than the R4.4bn in writedowns in the prior comparative period, when the Ascendis conducted an extensive revaluation of its businesses.

The group's reported a headline loss per share of 49.3c, from a loss of 41.2c previously.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Ascendis was down 7.46% to R62c, having lost 11.84% on Tuesday — its worst one-day loss in more than five months. The group’s share has fallen more than 60% so far in 2020, and about 94% over the past two years.

